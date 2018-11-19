Review of 3,500 BRACA cancer-gene tests to be completed this week

The Minister for Health Simon Harris says he expects a review into 3,500 genetic tests to be completed early this week.

The review was confirmed after it emerged that a patient was told she did not carry a specific BRACA gene that placed her at a higher risk of developing cancer.

The woman, who is now battling ovarian cancer, discovered last month that she had tested positive for the generic cancer indicator at the time.

Crumlin Children's Hospital has apologised and says it was a transcription error rather than a mistake with the test.

The Children's Hospital Group, which oversees operations at the Crumlin hospital, apologised to the woman involved yesterday and said it regrets "the series of events that led to her current difficult situation".

In a statement, it said it believes the case is "an isolated incident caused by human error".

Mr Harris concurred with the group's opinion.

"As of now, it is the view of the Children's Hospital Group that this is very likely to have been a very tragic but isolated incident, whereby there was a transcription error," he said.

I think it's very important that I'm clear that it's not a testing error; I've heard people use phraseology that would suggest that it was an error with the test.

"That doesn't seem to be the case at all, [it's] more a human error in transcribing the result of the test," he said.

Digital Desk