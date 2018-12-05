Review finds University Hospital Kerry delayed cancer diagnoses of 11 patients, four of which have died

It is being reported that 11 patients had their cancer diagnoses delayed at University Hospital Kerry and four of these patients have since died.

It comes as a report on a review of 46,000 radiology scans, which was ordered after three serious reportable events there, is to be published today.

It has concluded that the delays had a serious impact on the patients' health.

Since the delayed diagnoses were found, four of the patients have died.

The review examined the work of a locum consultant who no longer works there.

RTÉ News has learned that another eight serious reportable events have been found since the start of the review.

The review will make a number of recommendations when it is published later today.

