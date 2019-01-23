Review finds the Pill is safe to take without monthly break

Irish women are being told that there is no need to take a monthly break from the Pill.

The oral contraceptive comes in a pack of 21 - covering three weeks of the month - followed with a seven-day break which results in a withdrawal bleed.

According to the Times Ireland, the HSE has confirmed that there is no medical reason for the break and that women can safely continue to take the Pill for the entire month.

The myth comes from an attempt by one of the creators of the drug to appease the Catholic Church. The contraceptive Pill aims to prevent crisis pregnancies by using hormones to stop a woman from producing any eggs from her ovaries.

Women are being reminded that the guidance can vary depending on the type of medication and they should check with their doctor.