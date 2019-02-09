Review finds more alleged child abusers in Scouting Ireland

The number of alleged perpetrators of sex abuse in Scouting Ireland is reported to have increased.

A review is ongoing into abuse in the organisation and an alleged cover-up.

Scouting Ireland has been dealing with claims of widespread historic child abuse since late last year.

Initial investigations put the number of alleged perpetrators at 212 with 317 alleged victims. The number of alleged abusers is now said to have risen to 237 while there is now said to be 313 alleged victims.

The Irish Times is reporting that an ongoing review suggests information was covered up and possible attackers were allowed to move between scout groups.

The organisation set up a helpline in the wake of the initial scandal with victims said to have been part of the organisation prior to 1998.

As a review, Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, has committed to increase funding to Scouting Ireland to allow it to implement safeguarding measures.

The paper said it may cost up to €350,000 to properly staff a safeguarding office to ensure rigorous child-protection standards are adhered to.