Review finds IT Tralee is 'overstaffed and losing money'
23/01/2019 - 09:55:28Back to Ireland Home
An independent review of IT Tralee has found that its overstaffed, losing money and having cashflow issues.
The Higher Education Authority ordered a review of the institute last year amid concern over its finances.
IT Tralee currently has 3,500 students and 350 staff across two campuses in the Kerry town.
READ MORE: Survey: Majority of primary schools have problems with smartphone and social media use outside of school
The Irish Times reports that the deficit at the college could rise to €4m in the coming years.
The concerns come at a sensitive time, as plans to merge with Cork Institute of Technology are underway.
Join the conversation - comment here