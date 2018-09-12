Revenue seizes Jack Russell puppy at Dublin Port
12/09/2018 - 17:15:00
A puppy has been seized at Dublin Port this afternoon, as it did not have a pet passport.
Revenue Officers made the seizure when they stopped and questioned a couple who were travelling to the UK.
They also found the female Jack Russell was not microchipped or vaccinated as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.
The puppy has been transferred into the care of the DSPCA, and a follow-up investigation is underway.