Revenue seizes 20,000 cigarettes in Cork operation

Twenty thousand unstamped cigarettes, 30 litres of alcohol and a car have been seized by Revenue officers in north Cork.

The seizure was made with assistance from Revenue tobacco detection dog Eva.

The value of the goods seized in Fermoy town was €12,600, with a potential loss to The Exchequer of €9,800. The cigarettes were branded NZ, L&M and Minsk. The car was also found to have kerosene in the fuel tank.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, both from Lithuania, were questioned in connection with the find.