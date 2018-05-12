Revenue seizes €10,000 worth of smuggled wine at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized over 660 litres of smuggled wine, at Dublin Port.

The haul - with an estimated retail value of over €10,000 - originated in France.

The cargo was discovered when Revenue stopped and searched a van that had arrived from France via Holyhead.

The smuggled wine has an estimated retail value of over €10,000 and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €5,600.

The driver was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol in the so-called shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

