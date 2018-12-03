Revenue seize over 8 million cigarettes worth almost €4m
Over eight million cigarettes worth almost €4m have been seized at Dublin Port.
Revenue found the cigarettes when a foreign registered truck was examined when it arrived into Dublin from Rotterdam on Friday.
The truck was seized and the driver - a man in his 20s - was questioned.
The smuggled cigarettes represent a potential loss to the exchequer of around €3.3m.
Digital Desk
