Revenue seize over 8 million cigarettes worth almost €4m

Over eight million cigarettes worth almost €4m have been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue found the cigarettes when a foreign registered truck was examined when it arrived into Dublin from Rotterdam on Friday.

The truck was seized and the driver - a man in his 20s - was questioned.

The smuggled cigarettes represent a potential loss to the exchequer of around €3.3m.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Dublin PortRevenue

