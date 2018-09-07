Revenue seize nearly 700 litres of wine in Rosslare
07/09/2018 - 16:57:51Back to Ireland Home
Revenue officers seized almost 700 litres of wine in two separate operations at Rosslare Europort today.
Officers seized more than 600 litres of wine when they stopped and searched a car that had got off a ferry from Roscoff in France.
An Irish man in his 60s was questioned.
In a second operation, officers seized 90 litres of wine when they stopped and searched another car that had disembarked from the same ferry. A man in his 50s was questioned.
The seizures have a total retail value of around €10,000 and a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €5,000.
Investigations in relation to both seizures are ongoing.
- Digital Desk