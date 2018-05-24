Revenue seize contraband cigarettes worth €408,000 in Meath

Revenue officers and detector dog Elvis have seized over €400,000 in contraband cigarettes.

The 670,000 cigarettes were found during the search of a business in Co Meath yesterday.

The cigarettes, branded 'Jim' have an estimated retail value of over €408,000.

They were branded "Jim" and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of nearly €300,000.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information about smuggling or the sale of illegal tobacco products, they can contact Revenue on Confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

Revenue detector dog Elvis.

- Digital Desk