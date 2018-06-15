Revenue seize contraband alcohol, medicines and tobacco products at Dublin Port
Revenue have seized contraband alcohol, medicines and tobacco products at Dublin Port.
The illegal products were discovered during routine operations at the port over the past week.
They have a combined, estimated retail value of almost €9,000 and they included over 43 litres of spirits, and 5kg of unstamped tobacco and medicines, suspected to be steroids.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Digital Desk
