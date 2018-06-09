Revenue seize cash, beer and cigarettes in two separate searches

Cash, beer and cigarettes have been seized in two separate Revenue searches yesterday.

The searches took place at Rosslare Europort and Dublin Port.

During a routine check of a van at Rosslare Europort, Revenue Officers with the help of detector dog Flynn found €17,000 in cash.

The van had arrived at Rosslare on a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

The driver and passenger of the van, two men in their 50s and 30s were questioned in connection with the find before Officers seized the cash on suspicion of it being the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.

At a special sitting of Gorey District Court last night, a three-month detention order was granted to allow the Revenue to investigate further.

Separately at Dublin Port, 132 litres of beer and over 4 thousand cigarettes were seized following another routine check on two vans that arrived from Holyhead.

The products have a retail value of over €2,700, representing a potential loss of over €2,000 to the Exchequer.

- Digital Desk