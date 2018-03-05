Revenue seize cannabis worth €230,000 in parcels from Thailand, Spain and Nigeria

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized a total of 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with a street value of approximately €230,000.

Resulting from routine profiling, Revenue officers and detector dog Stella found 6kgs of herbal cannabis concealed in a wicker box which originated in Thailand.

A second parcel of plastic bottles from Nigeria was found to contain 4kg of herbal cannabis, while in a third parcel, 1.5kg of the illegal drug was found concealed in toys from Spain.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

- Digital Desk