Revenue seize Audi and contraband tobacco in Waterford
26/02/2018 - 15:25:00Back to Ireland Home
Revenue officers seized 10kg of contraband tobacco and an Audi A6 car in Waterford City last week.
In an intelligence led operation, they carried out searches under warrant of a number of private houses last Friday.
The seized tobacco, branded ‘Flandria Golden Blend Virginia’, has a retail value of approximately €5,000.
It represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4,000.
Two men, one in his forties and the other in his thirties, were questioned. A file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here