Revenue seize alcohol, tobacco and €100,000 in cash in Dublin and Laois

Revenue Officers have seized €100,000 in cash and around €150,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol in Laois and Dublin Airport this week.

On Tuesday, Revenue Officers seized more than 192,000 unstamped cigarettes, 10kgs of tobacco and more than 1,960 litres of alcohol when they searched a house in Durrow, County Laois.

Revenue detector dogs Elvis and Stella helped to find the tobacco branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Winston’, ‘NZ’, ‘Camel’, ‘Kent’ and ‘Excellence’.

They are estimated to be worth around €109,000, while the seized alcohol is valued at more than €41,000.

A man in his thirties was questioned at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

On Wednesday, officers in Dublin Airport stopped and searched a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s travelling to Budapest via Dusseldorf.

They found €100,000 in cash hidden in hand luggage which they believe to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Yesterday at Dublin District Court, Revenue were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Lindsay.

- Digital Desk