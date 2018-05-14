Revenue seize €7,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes
Alcohol and cigarettes worth almost €7,000 have been seized at two locations over the weekend.
Revenue officers found over 700 litres of alcohol worth €5,600 when they stopped and searched a van that arrived at Dublin Port from Holyhead on Saturday.
Separately, on the same day, officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 1,000 cigarettes and 1.5 kilograms of tobacco worth around €1,300 when they stopped and searched a car as it arrived on a ferry from Roscoff.
The seized products represented a combined potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4,000.
Investigations are ongoing in both cases with a view to prosecution.
