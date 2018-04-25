Revenue report reveals the value of the illegal goods they seized last year

Revenue seized around €60m worth of drugs and €20m worth of cigarettes last year.

It also seized almost €1m worth of illegal beers, spirits and wines.

A seizure of illegal cigarettes last year.

Revenue Commissioner Gerry Harrahill says they are always keeping a close eye on the activities of suspected criminals.

Mr Harrahill said: "We invest a huge amount, not just within the organisation itself, but working with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and with our colleagues internationally.

"Developing intelligence, profiling what is happening, looking at organised crime gangs and taking appropriate measures to try and counteract the activity that is going on."

Niall Cody, Chairman of Revenue, said they collected €50.76bn in taxes, duties and levies in 2017.

Mr Cody said “This is the seventh consecutive annual increase and €2.8bn more than in 2016. There were increased receipts from taxes on income, up 4%, VAT up 7% and Corporation Tax up 11%.”