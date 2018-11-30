Revenue 'payment processing' error takes thousands from 1,500 bank accounts

A Revenue "payment processing" error has led to a large number of people being wrongly debited thousands of euro from their bank accounts.

The Irish Times reports that 1,500 people have been affected, with more than €830,000 taken in total.

The local property tax deductions were made despite homeowners having agreed with Revenue to have the money debited in the New Year.

Revenue says it is in the process of contacting affected taxpayers about the error and receiving refunds.

- Digital Desk