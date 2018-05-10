Revenue officers uncover cannabis grow house in Cork

Revenue officers in Cork have uncovered a cannabis grow house and seized €10,000 in cash in two separate operations.

Early yesterday morning, officers at Ringaskiddy Ferry Port seized €10,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a vehicle that was about to board the ferry to Roscoff.

With the help of Revenue Detector Dog Marley, the cash was found hidden in a holdall in the boot, where there were also two large dogs being transported.

Revenue Detector Dog Marley.

The cash is thought to be the proceeds of crime.

In a separate operation later yesterday evening, Cork Revenue officers, again assisted by Marley, searched a house in Midleton in east Cork and seized 2,200 unstamped ‘L&M’ cigarettes.

With an estimated value of €1,300, they represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1,000.

During the search, Revenue officers also found a cannabis grow house and seized cannabis with an estimated value of €2,000.

The Gardaí were called and a man and woman, both Polish nationals in their 20’s, were interviewed and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.