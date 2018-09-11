Revenue officers seize tobacco and Sangria at Rosslare
11/09/2018 - 16:50:00
Revenue officers in Rosslare have seized 15kg of tobacco and 750 litres of Sangria.
The officers seized the loose tobacco when they stopped and searched a car disembarking from a ferry arriving from France.
The smuggled tobacco, which came from Poland, has a retail value of around €7,600 with an estimated loss to the exchequer of more than €6,100.
A Polish man in his 50s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.
Yesterday, Revenue officers seized 750 litres of Sangria in Rosslare Europort with a retail value of around €10,400 and a loss to the exchequer of more than €5,000.
They found the Sangria when they stopped and searched a truck which had come from Spain and arrived on a ferry from France.
The Sangria was in boxes which were labelled and manifested as ‘orange juice’.
Investigations are ongoing.