Revenue officers seize tobacco and Sangria at Rosslare

Revenue officers in Rosslare have seized 15kg of tobacco and 750 litres of Sangria.

The officers seized the loose tobacco when they stopped and searched a car disembarking from a ferry arriving from France.

The smuggled tobacco, which came from Poland, has a retail value of around €7,600 with an estimated loss to the exchequer of more than €6,100.

The seized tobacco. Pic: Revenue

A Polish man in his 50s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, Revenue officers seized 750 litres of Sangria in Rosslare Europort with a retail value of around €10,400 and a loss to the exchequer of more than €5,000.

The seized Sangria. Pic: Revenue

They found the Sangria when they stopped and searched a truck which had come from Spain and arrived on a ferry from France.

The Sangria was in boxes which were labelled and manifested as ‘orange juice’.

Investigations are ongoing.