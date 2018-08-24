Revenue officers seize more than €100k of beer at Rosslare

More than €100,000 of beer has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

The officers seized more than 24,400 litres of beer when they stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from France yesterday.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was questioned and both the trailer and the smuggled beer were seized.

The beer has a retail value of more than €108,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €58,900.

The investigation is ongoing.

Revenue have said that, since the start of 2018, more than 55,000 litres of alcohol have been seized by them in Rosslare Europort.