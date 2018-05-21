Revenue officers seize €60k cash at Cork Airport

Revenue Officers at Cork Airport seized €60,000 in cash when they searched a man travelling to Gdansk in Poland yesterday morning.

They suspected the money to be the proceeds of crime and they found the cash hidden in a suitcase with the help of Revenue Detector Dog, Eva.

The man in his 50s today appeared at Cork District Court.

Judge Olan Kelleher granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further.