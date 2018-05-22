Revenue officers seize 45,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport
22/05/2018 - 18:11:11Back to Court case Ireland Home
Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 45,000 cigarettes yesterday.
Officers stopped and searched a passenger who had arrived from Nigeria via Frankfurt.
The cigarettes, branded ‘Benson & Hedges’ have a retail value of €27,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €21,375.
The passenger, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, was arrested and appeared in Dublin Metropolitan District Court, where he was remanded in custody to Cloverhill until Monday, 28 May.