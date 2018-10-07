Revenue officers discover two separate oil laundering plants in Co Louth

Revenue officers discovered two separate oil laundering plants in Co Louth after a search on Friday, October 5.

Following a joint operation involving the Gardaí and Louth County Council targeting illegal dumping, Revenue was alerted to the possibility of an illicit oil operation.

Revenue officers searched commercial premises at Millpark, Knockbridge, under warrant, and discovered and dismantled two separate oil laundering operations.

Approximately 5,000 litres of illicet fuel, a lorry, an adapted refrigerated trailer, a van containing barrels of deisel sludge, bleaching agent and various tanks and pumping equipment were seized.

Investigations are on-going.

- Digital Desk