Revenue names Michael Lowry in latest list of tax defaulters

Back to Michael Lowry Ireland Home

Michael Lowry is among the latest tax defaulters to be named by Revenue.

The Tipperary TD was fined €15,000 and his company Garuda Limited was fined €10,000 after being convicted of two offences in June.

Revenue has published the details of 193 cases today where a court imposed a fine or sentence for tax offences between April and June this year, with the total fine amount reaching nearly €445,600.

There were also 66 cases where Revenue accepted a settlement offer instead of going to the courts with the total settlement amount reaching nearly €9m.

Twenty-nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000.

However, Revenue also revealed that more than €2.6m of settlements from 17 cases was unpaid as of June 30.
KEYWORDS: Michael Lowry, tax, Revenue

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland