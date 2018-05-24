Revenue dog Lottie hits the jackpot with Dublin Airport tobacco seizure

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport have seized 70kgs of tobacco.

The tobacco seized last night is worth around €36,000 and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €30,000.

Officers had Revenue detector dog Lottie to thank for finding 60kgs of tobacco, branded ‘Golden Virginia’, when they searched the baggage of two men.

Revenue detector dog Lottie.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were both UK nationals who arrived at Dublin Airport from Brussels.

Revenue officers then seized another 10kgs of ‘Golden Virginia’ tobacco in a separate operation when they stopped and searched another man.

This man was in his 20s, and was also a UK national, who had arrived on a flight from Luxembourg.