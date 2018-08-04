Revenue discover €90,000 hidden in suitcase at Dublin Airport

Revenue Detector Dog Josie has discovered €90,000 hidden in a suitcase at Dublin Airport.

Officers seized the cash yesterday when they stopped and searched a UK national in her 30s travelling to Amsterdam, following routine profiling.

The money is believed to be the proceeds of - or intended for use in - criminal activity and the courts have granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Revenue, Dublin Airport, Cash

 

