Revenue denies refurbishing former border check facilities for use post-Brexit

Revenue has denied it is involved in refurbishing former border posts between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the Oireachtas Finance Committee has heard.

The Revenue Commission's chairman Niall Cody said the state body was not planning for border checks after the UK leaves the European Union.

But he refused to rule out the Revenue being part of the border checks in the future.

Mr Cody appeared before the finance committee to update TDs and Senators on Brexit preparedness.

Committee member Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty questioned Mr Cody about former customs facilities. Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Doherty said there was “a lot of suspicion” in his native Donegal over significant works that he said had been carried out in recent months at the three former customs posts of Bridgend, Lifford and Pettigo-Belleek along the border.

Pressed over the Revenue’s involvement, Mr Cody said he was not aware of any works being carried out.

“I can tell you and your constituents we are not involved in the cleaning up of any facilities for border posts,” Mr Cody said.

He added: “I can assure you because we’ve been involved heavily in work on the infrastructural arrangements, the physical infrastructure, that are needed in the ports and they are significant.

“They will involve expenditure…..[and] we don’t have the facility to have secret funds and secret expenditure.”

Asked to give assurances that the Revenue would not be participating in border checks regardless of the outcome of negotiations between the UK and the EU, Mr Cody replied: “I couldn’t come in here and rule out something forever. It’s not in my authority.”

In the event of a no deal, he said the UK would be considered a third-country customs wise and that the state body would assist the government in any way it could with preparations.

He said: “We are not planning for border posts, but what the government have indicated is that in event of no-deal there will be, I think the phrase that was used [was] difficult conversations with the EU Commission to work out how the north-south process would work while protecting the integrity of the single market and union customs code.”

Asked by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy to clarify the Revenue’s stance in a no-deal scenario, Mr Cody said the Revenue’s legal obligation would be “to implement the EU customs code”.

He added: “That’s what we will have to do, that’s what we will do. How it’s implemented becomes an issue for the national authority. We’ll have to be able to show we’re implementing the union customs code and meeting our obligations of the single market.”

He told the committee that the Revenue was planning for customs checks to be carried out on business premises rather than at the border.

“Revenue’s overarching approach is to carry out the required customs controls through a risk based programme of post clearance checks and customs audits which, to the greatest extent possible, will take place at traders’ premises, away from the point of importation,” he said.

He told the committee that Brexiteers were wrong if they thought there would not be changes to cross-border trade after March 29.

“The implications of Brexit itself will lead to significant change in how trade is conducted. The Brexiteers are not right, there will be significant change,” he said.

He added that businesses would incur significant costs as a result of the changes.

It is estimated about 85,000 businesses are engaged in trade with the UK.

The Revenue has predicted that post-Brexit, import and export declarations could increase to as many as 20 million per annum.

Mr Cody also told TDs and senators that the agency is “on track” to have over 400 additional staff in place by the end of March to deal with the fallout of Brexit.

“In preparation for a no-deal Brexit, we have accelerated and expanded our recruitment and training schedules to meet the end of March deadline,” he said.

He added that the Revenue was working with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and others to co-ordinate activities, for optimal trade facilitation at Ireland’s ports.

As well as additional recruitment and plans for the ports and airports Mr Cody said the Revenue’s IT infrastructure had been scaled up to handle an increase in the number of customs transactions and he was now confident it could withstand a no-deal scenario.

- Press Association