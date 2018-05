By Eoin Reynolds

A 31-year-old Cork man will go on trial for a second time next year charged with murdering another man in the city five years ago.

David O’Loughlin of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Liam Manley on 12th May 2013 at that address.

Justice Patrick McCarthy set a date of January 15 for the retrial.