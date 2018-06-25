Retired Kerry couple plan to use Lotto win to enjoy 'holidays of a lifetime'

The overjoyed pair plan to use their Lotto windfall to enjoy their retirement by travelling the world in style "without scrimping and saving".

While enjoying a cool glass of champagne in the winners’ room, the winners could not hide their delight at the possibilities that their win has brought them in later life.

"This is huge for us. While we haven’t won millions, this amount will still go a long way for us to enjoy our retirement," said the winning wife.

"We will be able to start planning for some holidays and trips away without having to worry about scrimping and saving here and there."

The couple won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize on Wednesday, June 20 with a ticket they purchased at the Maxol Service Station in Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

"It was a huge shock to the system, that’s for sure. We were at home last Wednesday night looking at the draw on TV and we noticed straight away that we had quite a good few numbers called out.

We had no idea of what we had won so my husband got on the computer straight away and up popped a message to say we had won nearly €150,000! It was magical.

The happy couple stated that they will enjoy the win with their closest family before they set off travelling the world in style.

"We have told our very close family and they are absolutely thrilled for us.

We plan to share the win with our children but we have a bucket list of holiday destinations that we want to get through and now is the perfect opportunity to enjoy our retirement with some holidays of a lifetime.

Another big winner was an online player from Co. Cork who won a €30,000 top prize on the ‘Kick-off Cash’ Instant Win Game on www.lottery.ie.

The lucky player celebrated the start of the FIFA World Cup by playing the football themed online scratch card game and he managed to score himself the €30,000 top prize.

The National Lottery has confirmed that players of the Kick-Off Cash Instant Win Game will still be able to play for the top prize of €30,000 due to the non-depleting prize pool available in the game.

