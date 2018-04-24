Retired judge to lead review into how sex offence cases are dealt with in Northern Ireland

A retired judge will lead an independent review into how cases of serious sexual offences are dealt with in Northern Ireland.

It follows the high-profile rape trial of two Ulster Rugby players - Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of all charges following the case.

The review will examine whether defendants, as well as complainants, should be granted anonymity, as is the practice in the Republic.

It is hoped that the findings will be made available in January of next year.

Paddy Jackson speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the recent trial, where he was found not guilty on all charges.

- Digital desk