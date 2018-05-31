Responsibility for publishing homeless figures should be taken away from Government, says Focus Ireland

Focus Ireland says responsibility for publishing homeless figures should be taken away from the government.

The charity is calling for the Central Statistics Office to take over after the Department of Housing's April figures showed a slight drop to 9,652.

But the department took around 300 people out of the figures, saying they are actually in homes and not emergency accommodation.

Roughan McNamara from Focus Ireland says confusion over the numbers needs to be cleared up.

"We need to get away from squabbling about the numbers...and have an agreed format as there was in place into who is and isn't homeless," said Mr McNamara.

"This doesn't get away from the fact we are still in a crisis and the Government still isn't delivering enough homes and there is still a constant flow of families becoming homeless.

"It doesn't hide the fact that there is not enough being done on this issue."

