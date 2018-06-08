Residents warned balconies could collapse at Tallaght apartments

People living in a number of apartments in Tallaght have been told they cannot use their balconies over fears they could collapse.

Engineers say wooden-supported terraces at Hunterswood in Ballycullen are rotting at a faster rate than first thought.

The dangerous buildings section of South Dublin County Council is being asked to arrange for repair works to be carried out.

South Dublin County Council say they are not involved in the matter but they are aware of steps being taken by the apartments' management company to resolve the issue.

Local Councillor Charlie O'Connor says it is not clear when repairs will start.

"I'm waiting on confirmation in that regard but we are saying that it has to be immediate because this is an immediate situation, it's a story which has only developed," he said.

"I would imagine that it came as a big shock to many locals in the Hunsterswood area.

We are asking of the council, indeed, demanding of the council, that urgent action be taken.

It is understood a report issued by a team of engineers has to be reviewed before those responsible decide what course of action to take.

Digital Desk