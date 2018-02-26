Residents to meet over plans to stage fourth concert at Croke Park

Concerned residents will meet later over plans to stage a fourth concert at Croke Park this year.

Already, Taylor Swift will perform twice at GAA Headquarters in June, while Michael Buble will play the venue for one night in July.

Earlier this month it was revealed Aiken Promotions intended to apply for permission to stage a fourth concert at the venue, with The Rolling Stones just announced this morning to play on May 17.

A number of posters had been spotted around Dublin with just the Rolling Stones logo, today's date and 8am.

The band's No Filter tour which began last year has been extended to include the concert at GAA headquarters and also gigs in London, Manchester, Southampton, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Colm Stephens, PRO of the Clonliffe and Croke Park Residents Association, outlined what will happen at tonight's gathering.

He said: "The policy of the committee of the residents association has always been very consistent, and been supported by the members and by other residents, that is to oppose anything more than three concerts.

"And so what we'll be organising from the meeting, we expect, is that people will lodge objections. We have until the 5th of March to make our views known to the council."