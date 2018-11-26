Residents of Donegal town 'totally shocked and angry' over hotel arson

A man injured in an arson attack on a Donegal hotel has been released from hospital.

The 50-year-old was the owner of the Caiseal Mara hotel in Moville which was badly damaged by the fire yesterday morning.

The hotel was due to house up to 100 refugees next month.

Garda forensics at the Caiseal Mara Hotel yesterday. Pic: North West News Pix

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has condemned the attack, describing it as a "despicable act".

Local councillor Martin Farren says people in the town are angry at what has happened.

Mr Farren said: "Moville is a seaside town, a very welcoming town, they are like myself - totally shocked and angry at what happened in the early hours of Saturday night, Sunday morning."

According to local Independent TD, Thomas Pringle, a packed meeting at the Methodist Hall in the town on Sunday showed “clearly to the racists that attacked The Caiseal Mara Hotel on Saturday night what the people of Moville really think of them and their tactics”.

He said: “There wasn’t even standing room in the Methodist Hall to hear the thoughts of former asylum seekers Lucky Khambule and Vukasin Nedeljkovic on the direct provision system and the needs of the asylum seekers that will come and the support they will need from the community. The community came out in force to say that they will get that help from them.”

The Methodist Hall meeting in the town on Sunday. Pic: Thomas Pringle

“It was a powerful answer from the community and a great tribute to the people of Moville that so many people came to show their support after such a devastating attack was carried out on the centre.

“The support is there and the community are ready to help in every way they can. There will be a lot of work to be done over the coming months and years but I have no doubt that the community will give a real Donegal welcome to the asylum seekers and they and the community will benefit from that experience.”

- Digital Desk