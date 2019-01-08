Researchers get closer to developing more reliable treatment for tuberculosis

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland have developed a new treatment for tuberculosis.

The disease, which mainly affects the lungs, is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

Data from the World Health Organization shows 10 million people fell ill with TB and 1.6 million died from it in 2017.

The only current vaccine for tuberculosis was developed in 1921, and it is unreliable in preventing the most common form of TB.

One of the project's lead researchers, Professor Sally-Ann Cryan, said more work still needs to be done before it can be used to treat patients:

Professor Cryan said: "There's probably about another year or two of more advanced pre-clinical testing that needs to be done before we move it into clinical testing then.

"Clinical testing is quite exhaustive as it should be, but that is when we can start thinking about moving it into patients and treating patients, but that would be closely controlled and regulated.

"So there is still a bit of early work to be done."