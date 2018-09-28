Researchers find medieval round tower hidden in plain sight in Derry
28/09/2018 - 13:32:59Back to Ireland Home
A monastic round tower has been discovered in the middle of Derry city, hidden in plain sight for centuries.
The monument, which is on the ground of Lumen Christi College, was thought to the remains of a windmill tower.
However, researchers from Queens University Belfast have discovered that it dates back to the 13th or 14th century.
The monument is the only medieval structure still standing in Derry.
Monastic round tower discovered in Derry https://t.co/zro81AzcMU pic.twitter.com/bUy1dUjE7P— Highland Radio News (@HighlandNews) September 28, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here