Research shows fifth of primary school children experience anxiety

One in five primary school children experience anxiety, according to new research.

Laya Healthcare's survey of 500 parents also found a quarter of students aged between five and 12 deal with "low emotional moods".

Most of the parents surveyed, 91%, think mental health first aid training should be given to teachers.

While 76% say emotional health should be just as important in the school curriculum as English and Maths.

A key finding in the survey is the significant amount of time young children are spending watching TV or playing games on screens.

According to parents, 52% of all primary school children own their own tablet and more than a quarter, 27%, have their own mobile phone.

When time on all devices is added up, children under 12 years are spending twice as much time viewing screens than playing outside: 23 hours screen time as opposed to 11 hours a week outside.

    Top 5 reasons why children worry, according to parents:

  • Being left out of friendship groups - 39%
  • Pressure of school work - 33%
  • Not ‘fitting in’ - 20%
  • Fighting with siblings 18%
  • General feeling of being overwhelmed - 16%
