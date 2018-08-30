Research finds September is favourite month to go on holiday
September is the most popular month for a 'summer holiday', according to new research from Three.
The mobile operator's study has found 29% of adults prefer to go away outside of the traditional summer months.
Three in four people prefer to go abroad rather than a staycation, with just under half, 48%, claiming accommodation is the most expensive aspect of a holiday.
For a third, travel is the most expensive aspect, while just over one in 10 (13%) claim eating out is the biggest expense.
