Research finds Leaving Cert causing burnout and stress among students

The pressure of the Leaving Cert is causing burnout among students, according to a new ESRI study.

The survey has spoken to students, parents and teachers at more than 40 secondary schools who said the Leaving Cert "crushed their creativity" because exams rewarded those who could learn off and regurgitate things onto a page.

The report's findings will inform the National Council for Curriculum and Assessments review of senior cycle education.

Teachers reported that time pressure was leading to rote learning and "teaching to the test" which they felt was having a negative impact on student motivation and stress levels.

When asked how the system could be changed, students suggested they should have fewer subjects but a greater choice of subjects that suited their abilities.