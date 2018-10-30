Research claims nine out of 10 LGBT people in Ireland struggle with mental health issues

It's claimed 90 per cent of Irish LGBT young people face an ongoing struggle with mental health.

New research from 'BeLong To' shows that nearly half of those surveyed feel reluctant to open up about how they feel.

A campaign is being launched today to promote positive mental health for young people.

Fintan O'Callaghan from Thinkhouse says more work needs to be done:

"Mental health is still a massive problem in the LGBTI+ community and the main one is that 90% of the community still feel it is a massive struggle and this is post marriage referendum."

Digital Desk