Rescue teams reach man in difficulty on Mangerton Mountain
19/02/2018 - 18:27:00Back to Ireland Home
Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter have been taking part in a rescue operation this afternoon on Mangerton Mountain near Killarney.
At around 12.40pm, Valentia Coast Guard Radio was notified that a 62-year-old man had got into difficulty near The Devil's Punchbowl.
Rescue teams were notified, but cloud cover prevented an attempt to winch the man from his location.
The crew landed a paramedic and members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team at a halfway point from where they were able to reach the man.
As yet, his condition is unknown.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here