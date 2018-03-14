Rescue 116 crew remembered one year after fatal crash

A special mass takes place this morning to mark one year since Rescue 116 crashed off the Mayo coast.

All four crew members were killed when the helicopter went down near Blackrock Island in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

Late last night, up to 100 people attended a vigil to remember Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

In the dark and cold of night, when you are in need and you are in the most remote places of Ireland and her vast waters, a small number of strangers will step out into the darkness and come to your aid driven by a sole noble ethos "So that others may live..."#Rescue116 pic.twitter.com/C2SQuYbQ6E — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) March 14, 2018

Local Superintendent Tony Healy says the tragedy had a huge impact on the community:

"They felt it very much as a personal loss, as if it were one of their own family or one of their own friends that had been lost at sea," he said

"You can really see that in the huge, mammoth effort over the long duration of the 50-day search and they were as resilient at the start as they were at the end."

