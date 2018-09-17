Republicans helped narrow down area for 1975 Disappeared victim search

Republicans helped to refine a search area ahead of a fresh attempt to find a teenager who was disappeared by the Provisional IRA more than 40 years ago.

Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was abducted, murdered and secretly buried on November 1, 1975.

Excavators started digging in bogland in Co Monaghan this morning.

Four previous searches in the Bragan bog near Emyvale have not uncovered his remains.

Columba McVeigh was murdered more than 40 years ago (Family handout/PA)

He is one of three of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), said they were helped to identify an area to search.

He said previous search attempts have helped restore the area to how it would have looked in 1975.

“Since 2013 when we concluded the last search, we have re-evaluated all the information we had and we have gone back to the drawing board and encouraged through the Republican movement any people that might have information about this location to revisit, and to revisit in their minds as well,” he said.

“The site has been restored pretty much to how it was back in 1975, that’s the coincidence of us taking down the trees down during a search we did further down. So, we encouraged them to come back and, as a result, an area has been designated as worthy for searching for him.

“That area has been marked out and that is where we are now undertaking our search.”

Jon Hill at Bragan Bog, where a new search has begun for the body of Columba McVeigh (PA)

It is expected to take around two weeks for the excavators to remove the top level of peat from the section they plan to search. After that, ICLVR workers, including archaeologists, will examine an area measuring approximately 40mx20m.

“We are hopeful, we wouldn’t be here if we weren’t hopeful, but you can’t raise expectations too high too early,” Mr Hill added.

“The information is good that has brought us here, the equipment that we are using is right, the knowledge and experience is good and the staff are good, so we have everything in our favour.

“What we need next is to be in the exactly the right place.”

The latest search for Mr McVeigh started on the 21st anniversary of his father’s death.

Paddy McVeigh died without ever knowing where his son’s remains are buried. His wife Vera passed a decade later, again without answers.

The teenager’s brother Oliver McVeigh said the new search was hard for the family, given the number of unsuccessful digs. He said, though, that they were “cautiously optimistic”.

He told Press Association that he intends to attend the search, but not every day as he does not want his presence there to be a distraction.

The IRA murder victim’s sister said she hopes the new dig will finally end the family’s torment.

“As every year passes, we ask ‘for how much longer must this go on?’,” Dympna Kerr said. “I can only hope and pray that the torment will end.”

Three of the 16 classified as the Disappeared remain missing. As well as Mr McVeigh, they are former monk Joe Lynskey and British soldier Robert Nairac.

ICLVR lead investigator Geoff Knupfer has issued a fresh call for information which could lead to their remains being found.

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone: 00800-55585500 International: +353 1 602 8655.

- Press Association