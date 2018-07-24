Reports that Irish honeymooners caught up in Athens wildfires as death toll rises to 74

A couple from Ireland on their honeymoon in Athens have been caught up in the Greek wildfires, according to reports.

The fires in Greece have so far claimed the lives of 74 people.

The Irish Times are reporting this evening that an Irish couple has been separated while trying to escape the deadly blaze.

The report states that the woman is being treated for serious burn injuries in a Greek hospital while the man remains missing.

When contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was not in a position to comment on that particular report and referred all queries to their earlier statement.

Earlier today the Department did confirm that they are monitoring the situation and are providing consular assistance to any Irish people currently caught up in the fires.

Irish holidaymakers caught up in the Greece wildfires have also been advised by the Irish Travel Agents Association to monitor news reports and follow instructions from local authorities.

Greek fire service spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri said that a further 164 adults and 23 children were still being treated in hospitals for injuries - on top of the 74 who have died in the fires.

Two main fires broke out on Monday, one to the west of Athens near the town of Kineta and one to the north-east near the port of Rafina.

Both were fanned by gale-force winds that hampered firefighting efforts and sent hundreds of people fleeing to beaches, where they were evacuated by boat late at night.

The Rafina fire appears to have been the deadliest by far.

- Digital Desk, with reporting from PA