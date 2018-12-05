Reports of 'death threats' to garda involved in Longford shooting incident branded 'disgusting'

The Chairman of Longford Joint Policing Committee has described reports of "death threats" to a garda involved in a shooting incident in the county last Monday as "disgusting".

Councillor Gerry Warnock was reacting to reports in the media that online death threats had been made against the garda officer.

It is after a video of the incident between Edgeworthstown and Granard was widely shared on social media.

All faces have been pixelated and sound muted.

There are also reports that armed garda protection has been put on the officer's home.

Mr Warnock says while he can not comment on the incident on Monday, the reports of death threats and of armed protection being needed are alarming.

"There's an ongoing investigation so it would be inappropriate for me to say anything further on the particular incident," said the councillor.

A screengranb from the video.

"But I have read some of the nationals today and some of the reports that are coming out there.

"And my particular view on it is it's absolutely disgusting if this is the case.

"There is an innocent family there that are - through no fault of their own - being caught up in what is a very unfortunate incident. And to think that they are living now in fear of their lives."

