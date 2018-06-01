Reporter denies making up stories about former colleague, Disclosures Tribunal hears

A Daily Mail reporter has denied making up stories about a former colleague and having ulterior motives.

Alison O’Reilly said yesterday that Debbie McCann had told her that she got information about Maurice McCabe being a child abuser from Superintendent Dave Taylor and former Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan at the Disclosures Tribunal.

This morning, counsel for Ms McCann said she absolutely denied this.

Alison O’Reilly said Debbie McCann had a whole year to give responses to these specific questions, and she stood by her own statement.

Alison O’Reilly

More to follow

- Digital Desk