Report urges Govt to ban 'if and when' contracts to fight poverty

People in precarious work are more likely to suffer in-work poverty and often find it hard to pay the bills.

A new report out from the Think Tank for Action and Social Change has said part-time and zero-hour contracts are no longer just a feature of the so-called 'gig' economy.

It has found four out of 10 people are not protected by a standard or permanent employment contract.

Sinead Pembroke, the lead author of the report, said a number of proposals would help the problems created by precarious work.

Ms Pembroke said: "We advocate for a combination of measures across different areas.

"Three of these measures, there are 32 that we are recommending, include banning 'if and when' contracts, raising the Minimum Wage to Living Wage rates and also calling on the Government to roll out universal healthcare."