Report shows Gardaí do not test almost half of motorists involved in crashes

It has been revealed nearly half of all road users involved in serious collisions are not tested for drink or drugs.

The Policing Authority report shows 48% of drivers and motorcyclists were not tested for intoxicants at the scene of a collision where someone was injured between 2015 and 2017.

The authority has described it as "troubling".

Some of the reasons given by Gardaí were that no screening device was available while a quarter of people involved in the incidents had already been removed to hospital.